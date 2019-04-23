New IRA admits killing Lyra McKee

A dissident republican group calling itself the 'New IRA' has admitted responsibility for the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Derry.

Ms McKee, 29, died as a result of injuries sustained when she was shot on the Creggan estate last Thursday night, April 18.

Numerous tributes have been paid to the work of the respected journalist.

The PSNI said that a 57-year-old woman was arrested in connection with Ms McKee's murder. She has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

Two teenagers who were arrested over the weekend have been released without charge.

In a statement given to The Irish News using a recognised code word, the dissident group offered "full and sincere apologies" to her family and friends.

Police believe the violence was orchestrated in response to an earlier search by officers aimed at averting imminent trouble associated with the anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising.

The group said: "On Thursday night following an incursion on the Creggan by heavily armed British crown forces which provoked rioting, the IRA deployed our volunteers to engage.

"We have instructed our volunteers to take the utmost care in future when engaging the enemy, and put in place measures to help ensure this.

"In the course of attacking the enemy Lyra McKee was tragically killed while standing beside enemy forces

"The IRA offer our full and sincere apologies to the partner, family and friends of Lyra McKee for her death."

The funeral of Lyra Mckee will be attended by President Michael D. Higgins will take place in St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast at 1pm tomorrow.

The service will be led jointly by Dean of St Anne's Stephen Forde and Catholic priest, Fr Martin Magill. The Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney will also attend the funeral.