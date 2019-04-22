Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening April 22

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Helen Flynn Mackey, Letterkenny

- Nora Grimes, The Mall, Ballyshannon

- Judy O’Donnell The Cottages, Drumkeen



- Margaret Maloney, Aughera, Teelin

- Bridget McBride (Charlie Neil) Meendernasloe, Annagry

- Sally Kearney née Coyle, 4 O'Nolan Park, Strabane and formerly of Falcarragh

- Kevin Rooney formerly of Tullaghbay, Clonmany

- Kathleen McLaughlin, High Glen, Carrigart

- Peter Cunningham, Carrowcannon, Falcarragh

- Margaret McGonagle, Bolan, Iskaheen, Muff

- Elizabeth Slevin, Old Town, Letterkenny, and Drumkeen

- Sheelagh Greene, Edmonton, London and formerly of Ballyshannon

Helen Flynn Mackey, Letterkenny



The death has taken place at Middlesbrough Hospital (UK) of Helen Flynn Mackey (Ruth Marks), formerly Letterkenny.

Helen’s remains will be received into St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, Donegal at 5pm on Wednesday April 24, reposing overnight for 11am Requiem Mass on Thursday, followed by interment in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Nora Grimes, The Mall, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place at her residence of Nora Grimes, The Mall, Ballyshannon.

Funeral arrangements to follow. Enquiries to John or Darren McGee on 071 98 51744.

Ann Pastoor, nee O’Neil, East Port, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place at the Sheil hospital, Ballyshannon after a short illness of Ann Pastoor, nee O’Neil, East Port.. Sister of Cait Askin, Owenore O’Neil and the late Joe O’Neil. Reposing at her late residence on Tuesday between 4pm and 9pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon at St. Joseph’s Church, the Rock, Ballyshannon with burial afterwards at the adjoinging cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Sheil Hospital Patient Comfort Fund or Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit, c/o John McGee and Sons Funeral Directors.

Judy O’Donnell The Cottages, Drumkeen



The death has taken place at St Eunan’s Nursing Home, Ramelton Road, Letterkenny of Judy O’Donnell The Cottages, Drumkeen.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there on Wednesday at 10.30am for 11am Funeral Mass in St Patricks Church, Drumkeen.

Burial afterwards in Convoy Old Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10am

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of Flowers to St Eunan’s Nursing Home c/o any family member

Margaret Maloney, Aughera, Teelin

the death has taken place of Margaret Maloney, Aughera, Teelin at Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs.

her remains will be removed today at 2pm from Harbour Lights to her late residence at Aughera, reposing there until Wednesday morning.

Funeral mass at 11am in St. Columbus Church, Carrick on Wednesday with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private from 11pm each night until 10am.

Winifred McConigley, Cashelprehan, Portsalon

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Winifred McConigley, Cashelprehan, Portsalon.

Her remains will arrive at St Columba’s Church, Massmount at 3pm today Monday 22nd April to repose overnight.

Rosary at 9pm.

Requiem Mass will be held on Tuesday 23rd April at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu of flowers to Surgical One, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o of any family member.

Enquiries to McAteer Funeral Directors.

Sally Kearney née Coyle, 4 O'Nolan Park, Strabane and formerly of Falcarragh



The death has taken place of Sally Kearney née Coyle, 4 O`Nolan Park, Strabane and formerly of Falcarragh.

Reposing at her home on today, Monday, from 4pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday at 9.20am for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bridget McBride (Charlie Neil) Meendernasloe, Annagry

The sudden death has occurred of Bridget McBride (Charlie Neil) Meendernasloe, Annagry.

Her remains are reposing at her daughter Mary Sweeney’s residence in Meendernasloe.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 1pm in the Star Of The Sea Church Annagry with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and family flowers only.

Donations in lieu if desired to the Annagry Day Centre care of any family member or Sean McGlynn funeral directors.

Kevin Rooney formerly of Tullaghbay, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin hospital Derry of Kevin Rooney formerly of Tullaghbay, Clonmany.

Funeral from his home 89 Spruce Meadows, Culmore Road on Tuesday, April 23 at 10:45 am going to St. Mary’s Church Creggan for requiem mass at 11:30am with interment afterwards in the city cemetery.

Kathleen McLaughlin, High Glen, Carrigart

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Kathleen McLaughlin, High Glen, Carrigart.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday going to the Church of St. John the Baptist for requiem mass at 11 o’clock followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral

Peter Cunningham, Carrowcannon, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in Falcarragh nursing unit of Peter Cunningham, Carrowcannon, Falcarragh.

House private.

Viewing time in Falcarragh Nursing Unit on Monday from 3pm until 6.15pm followed by removal to St Fionan’s Church, Falcarragh, arriving at 6.30pm.

Funeral takes place on Tuesday at 11am Mass in St Fionan’s Church, Falcarragh and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu if desired to Falcarragh Nursing Unit c/o any family member or Carton Funeral Directors, Falcarragh.

Margaret McGonagle, Bolan, Iskaheen, Muff

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret McGonagle, Bolan, Iskaheen, Muff.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.15am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Patrick's church, Iskaheen.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Elizabeth Slevin, Old Town, Letterkenny and Drumkeen

The death has occurred in Glasgow after a short illness of Elizabeth Slevin, formerly of Old Town, Letterkenny and Drumkeen.

Funeral Mass will take place at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, Cardonald, Glasgow on Tuesday, April 23 at 10am to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice, Bellahouston, Glasgow.

All enquiries to Anderson Maguire Funeral Directors, Glasgow.

Sheelagh Greene, Edmonton, London and formerly of Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Sheelagh Greene, Edmonton, London and formerly of Ballyshannon, Co Donegal, suddenly at her home in her 75th year. Predeceased by her partner, Chris, by her parents Robin and Alice and by her sister Patricia. Deeply missed by her siblings, Niall, Arthur and Deirdre, by her sisters-in-law Nuala and Patricia and her brothers-in-law Sidney and Bob, nieces and nephews and a wide circle of friends in London and Ireland. Funeral arrangements later.

