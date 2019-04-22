Property under threat from new west Donegal fire

An appeal has been made for members of the community to help tackle a large gorse fire in west Donegal this morning.

The fire broke out in the Loch na Lúir and Anngary areas.

Local county councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig is at the scene.

He said the fire is spreading very quickly and he understands that some buildings have already been damaged by the fire. We are trying to manage the fire as best we can."

Today's fire follows a major fire in the same area on Friday which destroyed a house and fires in Inishowen on Sunday.