Warm sunny day ahead for Donegal

Today will be dry, warm and sunny with temperatures expected to reach 20 or 22 degrees.

Temperatures will be just a degree or so lower at the coast.

Winds will be moderate southeasterly and will be fresh at times, a sea breeze may develop in the afternoon.

Tonight will continue dry and winds will fall light southeast or variable in direction. Lowest temperatures will be 9 or 10 degrees and there's a risk of a light passing shower.