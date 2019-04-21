MacCumhaills get first league points of season with win over St Michaels

Seán Mac Cumhaills picked up their first two points back in Division One after a hard fought win over St. Michaels in Ballybofey.



Seán Mac Cumhaills:……..2-13

St. Michaels:……….……….3-4

Rocked by an early goal by Michael Langan the Twin Towns side rallied well with a triple salvo from full-forward Darren O’Leary and were level on 15 minutes.

Andrew Kelly restored the visitors’ lead but MacCumhaills had a goal chance through Gary Wilson but Mark Anthony McGinley did well to deny him.

Padraic Patton from play put Mac Cumhaills back on level terms and the home side would go on to dominate the remainder of the half with Martin Gallagher salvaging a point from a goal chance before Steven O’Reilly would go on to hammer home the Mac Cumhaill’s opening goal.

Two further scores from the boots of Luke Gavigan and Gary Wilson put MacCumhaills in a commanding position.

Edward O’Reilly had a goal chance only to be denied by Eoin Gallen and St. Michaels added a point from a Michael Langan ‘45’. MacCumhaills led 1-8 to St. Michaels 1-2 at half-time..

Marty O’Reilly had an early chance for a goal but was happy to take a point to extend his side’s lead out to seven.

Edward O’Reilly reduced the gap back to three with a well taken goal before Stephen Mulligan converted the free.

And the margin was out to 11 thanks to points from Darren O’Leary Barney Lafferty and a Rory Dunleavy goal.

But St. Michaels to their credit battled to the finish but the day belonged to MacCumhaills and a much needed win.



SEAN MACCUMHAILLS: Eoin Gallen; Joe Dunnion, Martin Gallagher (0-1), Conor Griffin; Luke Gavigan (0-1) Gary Dunnion, Marty O’Reilly (0-1); Gavin Gallagher, Padhraic Patton (0-1); Gary Wilson (0-1), Barney Lafferty (0-1), Ronan McMenamin; Stephen Mulligan (0-2, 2f), Steven O’Reilly (1-0), Darren O’Leary (0-5, 1f). Sub: Rory Dunleavy (1-0)



ST MICHAELS: Mark Anthony McGinley; Jamie Hunter, Christopher McElhinney, Liam Kelly; Peter Sweeney, Ruairi Friel, Patrick McGinley; Michael McGinley, Michael Langan (1-2); Hugh O’Donnell (0-1), Odhran McFadden, Edward O’Reilly (1-0), Eoghan Kelly, John McFadden (1-0), Andrew Kelly (0-1)



REFEREE: Robbie O’Donnell (Naomh Muire)