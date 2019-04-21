Ardara get back to winning ways after close encounter with Aodh Ruadh

Ardara bounced back from the disappointment of a Good Friday narrow defeat to Dungloe to claim two valuable home points against a battling Aodh Ruadh in Pearse Memorial Park.

Ardara 0-12

Aodh Ruadh 0-10

A stiff breeze had a big bearing on this encounter, but both sides went flat out for victory which made for an entertaining affair.

The first half was well contested with wind-assisted Aodh Ruadh turning over a point in front on a score of 0-8 to 0-7, a half that saw some well-crafted scores from both sides.

But the Ballyshannon boys were outscored by 0-5 to 0-2 in the second half, in which they created loads of openings.

They also lost influential full-back Colm Kelly to a black card as well as midfielder Johnny Gethins, as the game entered its conclusion, which did not aid their cause.

But their penchant for going for goals proved costly as they spurned a few close-range chances of points in an exciting finale.

Ardara hung tough and punished the visitors with a lightning turnover with the ball ending up in a one-on-one one contest between Gareth Concarr and Peter Boyle.

There was a chance of a goal as Boyle narrowed the angle, but Concarr’s rocket just flew over the bar via the crossbar.

And big Brendan McNelis then kicked the insurance point from the wing to seal two precious points for the losers.

On balance the home side just about deserved this win, but were lucky Aodh Ruadh did not find the net when Shane McGrath’s left-footed shot crept across the Ardara goal and went wide midway through the second half.

A goal at that stage would have been a huge score, but Ardara survived and put in a strong finish as both sides went for victory.

Aodh Ruadh had a bit of momentum when Eamonn McGrath burst through and hit a fine point to level matters at 0-10 each in the 56th minute.

The Ballyshannon boys pressed hard but Ardara made the vital turnover that sent them firmly on the road to victory.

OPENING HALF

Wind-assisted Aodh Ruadh settled quickly and dangerman Shane McGrath clipped over a fine point for the Ballyshannon men after two minutes.

Young Lorcan O’Donnel swiftly replied in kind for the Ardara men. Exchanges were even as Oisin Rooney put his side back in front.

The south Donegal men eased ahead through points from Philip Patton, Cian Dolan and Darren Drummond, 0-5 to 0-2.

Big Brendan McNelis narrowed the gap for the home side, but the impressive Shane McGrath tacked on another point for Ballyshannnon.

Brendan McNelis responded for Ardara with a fine point from play to narrow the gap with the inevitable McGrath also on target for Aodh Ruadh.

Gareth Concarr and Shane O’Donelll kept Ardara in touch as Aodh Ruadh turned over with a 0-8 to 0-7 lead and four wides from relatively easy chances.

The scoring rate dropped considerably in the second half as both defences got to grips with the respective attacks.

Danny Walsh hit a great point on the run from the wing to swiftly level matters for Ardara on the resumption.

McGrath replied Aodh Ruadh to set up a ding-dong second half with loads of heavy hits and honest endeavour from both sides who really went for victory.

Aodh Ruadh had a bit of a let off in the 45th minute when Peter Boyle misjudged the flight of the ball and it fell to Lorcan O’Donnell, who had a clear chance of goal.

But the youngster’s shot flew over the bar to put his side back in front on a score of 0-10 to 0-9 shortly before Eamon McGrath’s inspirational equaliser.

And thus we had an exciting finish where the home side managed to get those precious points in a game that could have easily gone either way.

ARDARA: Oisin Brennan; Paddy McGrath, Declan Gavigan, Joe Melly; John Ross Molloy, Matthew Maher, Brian Whyte; Brendan Boyle, Shane O’Donnell (0-1); Lorcan O’Donnell (0-2,1f), C J Molloy, Danny Walsh (0-1); Tomas Boyle, Brendan McNelis (0-2,2f) Gareth Concarr (0-5,3f). Subs: Daniel Brennan, Nicholas Maguire and Peter McHugh

AODH RUADH: Peter Boyle; Callum O’Halloran, Colm Kelly, Michael Ward; Johnny Gallagher, Shane Gillespie, Nathan Boyle (0-1); Johnny Gethins, Eamon McGrath; Michael McKenna, Cian Dolan (0-1), Oisin Rooney (0-1), Philip Patton (0-3f), Shane McGrath (0-3) Darren Drummond (0-1). Subs: Conall Sweeny for Nathan Boyle (50); Diarmaid McInerney for Michael McKenna (52), Daniel Warnock for Colm Kelly (b-card) (56), Paddy Gillespie for Johnny Gethins (b-card) 59.

REFEREE: Gregory McGroary (Four Masters)