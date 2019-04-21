Thompson and McGettigan put on an exhibition as Naomh Conaill beat St Eunans

Naomh Conaill bounced back from Friday’s six point defeat by Kilcar in Towney with a five point win over St Eunans this afternoon in Davy Brennan Memorial Park.



Naomh Conaill ……. 0-21

St Eunans …………..1-13



County man Ciaran Thompson and Eoghan McGettigan - who has been recently called up by Donegal manager Declan Bonner - stole the show for the winners.

They kicked 14 of their side’s tally with Thompson unerring from frees posting 0-8, seven of them frees while McGettigan landed six points, all from play.

In what was a cracking game of football Naomh Conaill played against a stiff breeze but led by two points at half-time 0-9 to 0-7. Ciaran Thompson with three pointed frees, Eoghan McGettigan, three from play, two from Anthony Thompson and one from Dermot Brick Molloy.

Niall O’Donnell and Conor O’Donnell kicked two points each for St Eunans while Caolan Ward, Peter McEniff and Conor Gibbons.

As well as posting nine points Naomh Conaill, who lost Dermot ‘Brick’ Molloy to a straight red card just before half-time following an off the ball clash with Eamon Doherty, also had a number of goal chances.

The best of those fell to Brendan McDyer - who was denied by a good save from Shaun Patton - and Charles McGuinness - who lost his footing when put through by Ciaran Thompson.

Naomh Conaill stretched their lead out to four points early in the second half but a Niall O’Donnell point followed by the game’s only goal tied up the game at 0-14 to 1-11.

O’Donnell top scored for St Eunans with 1-5, all from play.

Naomh Conaill’s response to the 45th minute green flag was two quick points from Thompson and Eoin Waide to go 0-16 to 1-11 ahead.

And while St Eunans pressed in the closing ten minutes they left themselves open at the back and the locals outscored them 0-5 to 0-2.

Kieran Gallagher, Thompson (3) and McGettigan hit the late points for the winners. It was the first defeat of the season for St Eunans.

NAOMH CONAILL: Stephen McGrath; Ultan Doherty, Kevin McGettigan, Hughie Gallagher; Eunan Doherty, Ethan O’Donnell, Eoin Waide; Leo McLoone, Ciaran Thompson (0-8,7f); Brendan McDyer (0-1), Eoghan McGettigan (0-6), Anthony Thompson (0-2); Dermot ‘Brick’ Molloy (0-1), Kieran Gallagher (0-1), Charles McGuinness (0-2,2f). Sub: Paul McGuinness for C McGuinness 47; Marty Boyle for B McDyre 52;

ST EUNAN’S: Shaun Patton; Conor Morrison, Eamon Doherty Conor Parke;Conor Moore (0-1), Darragh Mulgrew,Shane Ryan; Conor O’Donnell (0-2), Sean McGettigtan; Peter McEniff (0-1); Jordan O’Dowd,Niall O’Donnell (1-5); Caolan Ward (0-2,Conor Gibbons (0-1), Eoghan McGeehin. Subs: Rory Carr (0-1) for J O’Dowd h/t; Sean McVeigh for C Gibbons 48.



REFEREE: Seamus McGonagle (Aodh Ruadh)