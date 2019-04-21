Top prize awarded to Ballyshannon woman for her illustration on Brexit

Susan Sweeney from Ballyshannon has taken top prize in the Future Illustrator competition at OFFSET - a major international conference for the design and creative industries which was held in Dublin at the start of the month.

Featured in Tuesday’s Irish Examiner, her work caught the eye of the judges from OFFSET, The Irish Examiner and advertising agency Chemistry.

Susan is a first year Graphic Design student at the renowned Ballyfermot College of Further Education (BCFE).

After having a successful career in PR and Marketing Management, Susan took the decision last year to return to college and study graphic design.



Speaking after the ceremony Susan said; "I am completely overwhelmed to win OFFSET Future Illustrator 2019.

“It was a daunting decision to change careers at first but the exceptional teachings and skills provided by the tutors at BCFE has made it all worthwhile.”

Susan’s work can be found on her Instagram page Susan Sarah Graphic Design or contacted through susansarahgraphicdesign

@gmail.com