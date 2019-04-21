WEATHER FOR EASTER SUNDAY
Temperatures in Donegal rising from 16 to 19 degrees today as good spell continues
An Easter sunset at the Abbey of the Four Masters, Donegal town. PICTURE: MATT BRITTON
Met Éireann say it will be cloudy today but some sunshine breaking through as well. Dry in most parts just some light rain or drizzle along the west coast. Highest temperatures ranging from 16 to 19 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.
TONIGHT
Generally dry tonight with clear spells and lowest temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees in southerly breezes.
TOMORROW
Warm and dry tomorrow with spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees in moderate southeast winds.
