Temperatures in Donegal rising from 16 to 19 degrees today as good spell continues

Met Éireann say it will be cloudy today but some sunshine breaking through as well. Dry in most parts just some light rain or drizzle along the west coast. Highest temperatures ranging from 16 to 19 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.

TONIGHT

Generally dry tonight with clear spells and lowest temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees in southerly breezes.

TOMORROW

Warm and dry tomorrow with spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees in moderate southeast winds.



