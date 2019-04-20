Another world dancing title for Donegal

Donegal dancing is on top of the world tonight with news that another one of the county's hugely talented dancers has won a world title.

Gerard Byrne, 18, from Donegal town, a world winner last year, has again danced his way to a world championship title, winning at the finals in North Carolina.

Gerard on the podium as world champion



Remarkably, Gerard is also a member of the McNelis Cunningham Dancing School who were celebrating earlier this week when another dancer from the school, Emily Colangelo won a world title at the finals in North Carolina.

Pictured here are Emily and Gerard pictured earlier this week in the Arainn Mór banquet suite in North Carolina.