Another world dancing title for Donegal
World champions, Emily and Gerard
Donegal dancing is on top of the world tonight with news that another one of the county's hugely talented dancers has won a world title.
Gerard Byrne, 18, from Donegal town, a world winner last year, has again danced his way to a world championship title, winning at the finals in North Carolina.
Gerard on the podium as world champion
Remarkably, Gerard is also a member of the McNelis Cunningham Dancing School who were celebrating earlier this week when another dancer from the school, Emily Colangelo won a world title at the finals in North Carolina.
Pictured here are Emily and Gerard pictured earlier this week in the Arainn Mór banquet suite in North Carolina.
