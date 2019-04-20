Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, April 20

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Peter Cunningham, Carrowcannon, Falcarragh



The death has taken place in Falcarragh nursing unit of Peter Cunningham, Carrowcannon, Falcarragh.

House private.

Viewing time in Falcarragh Nursing Unit on Monday from 3pm until 6.15pm followed by removal to St Fionan’s Church, Falcarragh, arriving at 6.30pm.

Funeral takes place on Tuesday at 11am Mass in St Fionan’s Church, Falcarragh and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu if desired to Falcarragh Nursing Unit c/o any family member or Carton Funeral Directors, Falcarragh.

Margaret McGonagle, Bolan, Iskaheen, Muff



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret McGonagle, Bolan, Iskaheen, Muff.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.15am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Patrick's church, Iskaheen.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Anna McDaid, 16 Castle Park, Buncrana



The death has taken place in Sligo University Hospital of Anna McDaid, 16 Castle Park, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.15am going to St Marys church Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Nellie Gibson nee Paine, Ballyboe, Convoy



The death has taken place at Brindley Manor Nursing Home of Nellie Gibson nee Paine, Ballyboe, Convoy.

Reposing at Gibson’s Funeral Home, Convoy today Saturday 20th April and tomorrow Sunday 21st April from 3pm until 10pm.

Funeral from there on Monday at 1.30pm for Service in St Ninian’s Parish Church, Convoy at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Brindley Manor Nursing Home Convoy c/o Gibson Funeral Directors Convoy or any family member.

Michael Scanlon, Gortcally, Kerrykeel and formally of London



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael Scanlon, Gortcally, Kerrykeel and formerly of London.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm in Our Lady of Lourdes Church Kerrykeel with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and rosary each night at 9pm.

John Duddy, The Station, Railway Road, St Johnston



The death has taken place at his home of John Duddy, The Station, Railway Road, St Johnston.

Remains reposing at his home

Funeral from there on Sunday at 1.20pm for Mass in St Baithin`s Church, St Johnston at 2pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing daughters, son, brothers, sister and family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul.

Elizabeth Slevin, Old Town, Letterkenny and Drumkeen



The death has occurred in Glasgow after a short illness of Elizabeth Slevin, formerly of Old Town, Letterkenny and Drumkeen.

Funeral Mass will take place at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, Cardonald, Glasgow on Tuesday, April 23 at 10am to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice, Bellahouston, Glasgow.

All enquiries to Anderson Maguire Funeral Directors, Glasgow

Mary Coyle, Carrowcannon, Falcarragh



The death has taken place at her home of Mary Coyle, Carrowcannon, Falcarragh.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Rosary each night at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Monday going to St Finian’s Church Falcarragh for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

A one-way traffic system is in operation entering at Carrowcannon and exiting at Ballintemple

Family time from 11pm until 10am.

Nora Wojtusiak Nee O’Hara, formerly of Marion Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Palm Beach, Florida of Nora Wojtusiak Nee O’Hara, formerly of Marion Park, Buncrana on April 15, 2019.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later

Sheelagh Greene, Edmonton, London and formerly of Ballyshannon



The death has occurred of Sheelagh Greene, Edmonton, London and formerly of Ballyshannon, Co Donegal, suddenly at her home in her 75th year. Predeceased by her partner, Chris, by her parents Robin and Alice and by her sister Patricia. Deeply missed by her siblings, Niall, Arthur and Deirdre, by her sisters-in-law Nuala and Patricia and her brothers-in-law Sidney and Bob, nieces and nephews and a wide circle of friends in London and Ireland. Funeral arrangements later.

