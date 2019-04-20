Children taken to hospital after incident at Donegal leisure centre

Letterkenny's Aura Leisure Centre has been evacuated and a number of people have been taken to hospital following what has been described as a major incident.

Paramedics and ambulances rushed to the scene after people using the pool fell ill this morning.

The alarm was raised at around 11.30am.

It is understood that 37 children and 12 adults were assessed at the scene by medics and nine were transferred to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Units from Donegal County Council's fire service and gardaí are at the scene.