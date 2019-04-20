Another good day in Donegal but it will be cooler than yesterday

Following yesterday's fantastic weather in Donegal - the highest temperature in the country was recorded at Finner, Ballyshannon - today won't be as hot here.

The weather forecast, according to Met Eireann, for Saturday from Met Eireann is for it to be warm and dry in most areas with sunshine developing after clearance of mist and fog. However, it will stay cloudy in west Connacht and west and north Ulster with some light rain or drizzle there along the coast. Afternoon temperatures will range from 15 or 16 degrees in the northwest to between 17 and 22 degrees elsewhere. Winds will be light and variable.

There will be extensive mist and fog on Saturday night, with patchy drizzle in parts of the west and north in near calm conditions. Lows of 6 to 9 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, Sunday looks like being a dry day in many areas. The overnight mist and fog will burn off and spells of hazy sunshine will develop, especially in the midland and east. However thickening cloud may well bring some scattered rain to southwestern, western and northwestern coastal fringes during the evening or more likely overnight. Highest temperatures expected to lie between 15 and 20 degrees Celsius, highest in the midland and east in a moderate southerly breeze, freshening along the west coast later.

Met Eireann says that latest indications suggest that it will be breezier generally on Monday especially on the west coast. Rather cloudy over western areas with the risk of some rain at times. Brighter elsewhere, with sunny spells and just an outside risk of a few showers breaking out later in the day. Maxima still well above normal at 14 to 18 or 19 degrees Celsius, highest in eastern areas.