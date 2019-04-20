PSNI arrest two men in connection with Lyra McKee

Two men have arrested in connection with the murder of Lyra McKee in the Creggan area of Derry on Thursday night.

The men, aged 18 and 19 under the Terrorism Act.

The two men were taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

The 29-year-old was shot dead during the disturbances in Derry on Thursday night.

The Omagh Trades Union Council and the Northwest Branch of the National Union of Journalists have organised a vigil in Omagh later today in her memory.