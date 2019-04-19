Hundreds turn out to welcome Donegal's world champion dancer home

There were scenes of great joy this evening as the Colangelo family arrived at the Gweebarra Bridge to be surprised by hundreds of well-wishers who turned out to welcome Emily Colangelo, Donegal and Ireland's new world dancing champion.

Tomorrow night Gerard Byrne will be attempting to win his third world in North Carolina - let's hope he can make it no 3.

Well done to all at Mc Nelis Cunningham. the parents and their great dancers.



