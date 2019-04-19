Four Masters up and running after first win of the season at home to Glenfin

Conor McDaid and Aaron McCrea scored the goals as Four Masters finally got their season up and running with a nine point win over Glenfin, tonight in Tir Chonaill Park.

FOUR MASTERS …… 2-15

GLENFIN……………….1-9

In cracking contest, on a beautiful sunny evening, both of the goals were scored in the second half with McDaid netting the first inside three minutes of the restart of the second period.

Four Masters were in front by a point at half-time having led at one stage by six after getting off to a flying start with Kevin McBrearty, Johnny Boyle, Aaron McCrea, Conor McDaid, Conor McMonagle and Thomas McGowan in fine form.

But Glenfin, who lined out without Frank McGlynn and lost wing-back Gary Dorrian to injury inside the opening ten minutes, hit back and were back on level terms as the half-time beckoned.

A Daniel McGlynn goal on 21 minutes followed by a Dean Herron point meant Glefin were back on level terms in the closing minutes of the half before Conor McDaid landed his second point to send his side in 0-7 to 1-3 in front.

Four Masters, who lost their two opening games to St Nauls and Ardara, took a firm grip on the tie in the opening minutes of the second period.

McBrearty, who had big game in the middle of the field, got the scoreboard ticking on the resumption with a fine point before McDaid got on the end of a sweeping move for the Masters first green flag.

And with McDaid and McMonagle raising white flags Masters were six ahead 1-9 to 1-3 with just three minutes on the second half clock.

And while Glenfin cut the margin to five by the end of the third quarter the locals kicked on again and Aaron McCrea set them on their way with a second goal on 46 minutes and they closed out the game with McDaid and Emmet Doogan landing points. Jason Morrow posted a late pointed free for a game and young Glenfin side who suffered their first defeat after two wins.



FOUR MASTERS: Martin Cassidy; Brian Fegan, Kevin Breslin, Dylan Kennedy; Cathal Canavan (0-1), Johnny Boyle, Caolan Loughney (0-1); Oisin Reid, Kevin McBrearty (0-2); Conor McMonagle (0-3), Aaron McCrea (1-0), Conor McDaid (1-6,4f); Thomas McGowan (0-2),Patrick Reid, David Quinn.

Subs: Jamie Crawford for P Reid 28; Patrick Reid for O Reid 46; Odhran Quinn for J Crawford; Emmett Doogan for C McMonagle 55 inj.



GLENFIN: Liam O’Meara; Gary Herron, John Harkin, Martin O’Donnell; Stephen Carr, Daniel McGlynn (1-0), Gary Dorrian; Aaron McGlynn (0-1), Stephen Ward; Matthew McGinley, Jason Morrow (0-2), Odhran McGlynn; Gerard Ward (0-4,3f), Ciaran Brady, Conor McBride (0-1).

Subs: Dean Herron (0-1) for G Dorrian 11 inj;Hugh Foy for M McGinley 37; Conor Ward for C McBride 45; Jason Carr for O McGlynn 58.



REFEREE: Seamus McGonagle (Aodh Ruadh)