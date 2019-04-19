Superb Brennan goal seals win for Bundoran in battle of the promoted sides

Bundoran made it two home wins ina-arow with a hard fought victory over fellow promoted side Sean McCumhaills in ideal conditions this evening in Gaelic Park.

Realt na Mara 1-15

McCumhaills 1-10

McCumhaills who lined out minus their young star forward Oisin Gallen were dogged throughout but they were always second best in this encounter.

The home side got off to the perfect start with Paul Brennan supplying the pass to his namesake Jamie to split the posts with only 20 seconds on the clock.

Ronan McMenamin levelled matters before full forward Darren O Leary had the visitors in front after 5 mins which was to be the only time that they lead in the contest.2 further points from Brennan with one better than the next and a close in free stretched the lead out to 2 points on 15 mins.

Both sides then endured a period of wastefulness before a Cian McEniff effort finally found the range. A ruthless Bundoran move in the 20th min had Alan Russell in one on one with Eoin Gallen but when he pulled the trigger it was the McCumhaills netminder who saved brilliantly to deflect the shot over the bar.Another Brennan free was soon followed by a fine effort from Timmy Govorov and the men in black and amber had hit their 7th score without reply.

A Stephen Mulligan free stemmed the flow on 26 mins but the excellent Govorov returned fire almost immediately. Both players then exchanged points for their respective sides although Govorovs could have easily been a goal but he chose to blast over.It was to be a productive finish to the first half for the Twin towns men with Martin Gallagher finding the target and then Ronan McMenamin sending in a long ball for O Leary to get the slightest of touches to palm to Bundoran net.

The Bundoran defence which had been well marshalled by veteran Shane McGowan ably assisted by young guns Brian McHenry Oisin Walsh and Matty Duffy couldn't believe that they had let a 6 point lead slip to 2 as the left the pitch at the break.

Half-time Realt na Mara 0-10 McCumhaills 1-05

Like in the first half the home team had the scoreboard ticking again in the early seconds of the new half with Michael McEniff calmly finding the range. Another Brennan point doubled the halftime lead before 2 Mulligan frees reduced the margin back to 2.

McCumhaills then lost No 2 Aaron Gilhooley to a black card and he was replaced by Jamie Keegan. A great fetch from Ciaran McCaughey sent Michael McEniff on his way and he fisted over his second point of the half.Then on 44 mins Johnny Boyle won possession and fed Jamie Brennan who took off like a hare from the halfway line and finished superbly to the left hand corner of the net to put his side six in front.

Another M McEniff point looked like it had finished the contest but to their credit the men from through the Gap never gave up and hit the next 3 scores 2 from the hard working Gallagher and another from Mulligan. Also during this period Bundoran goalie Conor Carty saved magnificently to a huge roar from the home support. With the game entering stoppage time an off the ball incident saw referee Connie Doherty award the homeside a close in free and Cian McEniff duly obliged to leave the final score.

REALT NA MARA: Conor Carty Matthew Duffy Paul Murphy Oisin Walsh Shane McGowan Peter McGonigle Brian McHenry Ciaran McCaughey Gary Clancy Paul Brennan Alan Russell (0-01) Timmy Govorov (0-03) Michael McEniff (0-03) Jamie Brennan (1-06,3f)C McEniff (0-01, f). Subs: J Boyle for P McGonigle h/t

MacCUMHAILLS: Eoin Gallen Aaron Gilhooley Martin Gallagher (0-03) Conor Griffin Luke Gavigan Gary Dunnion Martin O Reilly Stephen O Reilly Pauric Patton Gavin Gallagher Stephen Mulligan (0-05,3f) Gary Wilson Chad McSorley Darren O Leary (1-01) Ronan McMenamin (0-01) subs Aaron Kelly for Griffin h/t.

Andrew McCloskey for McSorley h/t; Adam Lynch for O Leary 45; Jamie Keegan for Gilhooley 46 (BC); Joe Dunnion for S O Reilly 53m; Rory Mulligan for G Dunnion (BC) 62

REFEREE: Connie Doherty ( N Conaill )