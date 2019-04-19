St Eunans too strong for neighbours Glenswilly as they win third on the trot

Richard Thornton’s side produced a solid team performance on Friday evening to overcome their neighbours from Glenswilly. A victory that became their third successive league win of the new season.

St Eunans 0-18

Glenswilly 2-6

Prior to the game’s beginning, the team sheets read that Rory Kavanagh and Neil Gallagher were both absent for their respective clubs. In addition to that, Caolan Ward and Niall O’Donnell were named as substitutes for the home side.

During the opening exchanges, it was Glenswilly who had made the better start. Caolán Kelly’s opening point got the scoreboard in motion and even though the affair was quickly leveled by Jamie Doherty, Glenswilly would respond by racing into a 0-5 to 0-1 lead just a few minutes later.

A trio of scores from Michael Murphy and a wonderful left foot strike from Shane McDevitt giving the visitors the upper hand.

St Eunan’s refused to hit the panic button however and they began to find their rhythm as the opening half progressed.

Scores were shared between Conor Gibbons (three in total), Conor O’Donnell and Jordan O’Dowd (two) and thus, having originally trailed by four, Eunans found themselves two points up at the break with a score-line of 0-7 to 0-5.

During the first few minutes of the second-half, Eunans put a bit of daylight between themselves and their opponents. Peter McEniff, in particular, was in superb scoring form as he hit Eunan’s next three scores in row while Conor Morrison also got on the score sheet.

Glenswilly certainly weren’t going to lay down and they hit back with real purpose. Leon Kelly broke through the Eunan’s backline to fire into the goal and no less than a minute later, Murphy pointed from a tight angle to close the gap to just two points.

They also came very close to going into the lead when Kelly was again bearing down on goal and a timely intervening challenge from Oisin Toal brought about a huge sigh of relief for everyone connected to the Letterkenny side.

Eunan’s resettled and introduced some fresh faces to steady the ship. It worked well as the likes of Niall O’Donnell entered the fray and the Eunans lead stretched to six points.

Still Glenswilly refused to yield however and they notched a second goal when Murphy’s powerfully struck free-kick flew past the hapless Eunans players and goalkeeper on the goal-line.

The game was delicately poised with three points separating the teams but as the final ten minutes drew in, Eunan’s would see the game with relative comfort.

A great second half performance that got them over the line.

Points from Gibbons and O’Donnell consolidated the six point lead again and when Glenswilly were reduced to 14 men, following the late dismissal of Ciaran Bonner, the win was all but assured for St Eunan’s

ST EUNANS: Shaun Patton (0-1, 1’45 ); Conor Morrison ( 0-1), Eamonn Doherty, Conor Parke; Sean Halvey, Darragh Mulgrew, Conor O’Donnell (0-1); Sean McGettigan, Jordan O’Dowd (0-2); Peter McEniff (0-3), Sean McVeigh, Conor Gibbons (0-6, 4f), Eoghan McGeehin, Jamie Doherty (0-1).

Subs: Caolan Ward and Niall O Donnell (0-3) for McVeigh and Doherty (half-time), Oisín Toal for Halvey (36), Rory Carr and Michael Miller for McGeehin and Ryan (50).

GLENSWILLY: Gerard McGrenra; Mark MaAteer, Eamonn Ward, Ruairi Crawford; Ryan Diver, Caolan Kelly (0-1), Oisín Crawford; Sean Wogan, Leon Kelly (1-0); Steve O Donnell, Ciaran Bonner, Cormac Callaghan; Keelan McFaddan, Michael Murphy (1-4, 2f) , Shane McDevitt (0-1).

Subs: Joe Gibbons for O’Donnell (11), Shane McDaid for Caolan Kelly (25), Christopher McMonagle for McDevitt (45), Lee Crerand for Kelly (56).

REFEREE: Enda Mc Feely (St Mary’s, Convoy).