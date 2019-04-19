Killybegs make it three from three as Naomh Columba still wait on first point

Killybegs made it three from three with a five point victory over Naomh Colulmba in Pairc na nGael.

Naomh Columba 2-11

Killybegs 2-16

Killybegs went in at half-time five points ahead and they were to maintain that in the second half, going eight clear at one stage.

Naomh Columba did stage something of a comeback but they never really looked like bridging the gap and will go to Mountcharles on Sunday still seeking a first point in the league.

Killybegs took control of this game midway through the first half when Hugh McFadden and Daniel Breslin did the approach with for Shaun Gorrell to put them in control.

Ronan Gillespie did pull a goal b ack for the home side, thanks to good work from Pauric Ward, but they trailed by 1-9 to 1-4 at the break.

Five minutes into the second half Evan Broderick and Shaun Gorrell combined to cross for Daniel Breslin to palm home a second goal for the winners.

Naomh Columba were then chasing the game and they did get a second goal from Ronan Gillespie on 45 minutes were were unable to get any closer than four points - 2-14 to 2-10.

NAOMH COLUMBA: Paddy Byrne; Kieran McBrearty, Barry Carr, Philip McNern (0-1); Pauric Ward (0-1), Michael Maguire, Aaron Doherty (0-5,5f); Kevin McNern (0-1), Fionn Gallagher; Ryan McNern, Philip Doherty (0-1), Stephen Jones; Ronan Gillespie (2-0), Lanty Molloy (0-1), Tadhg McGinley. Subs: Martin Cunningham for R McNern; Pauric O'Neill (0-1) for T McGinley; Gavin McGinley for S Jones.

KILLYBEGS: Kevin Martin; Jack Behan, Cillian Gildea, Owen Gallagher; John Bán Gallagher, Jack McSharry, Ryan Carr; Hugh McFadden (0-4,3f,'45'), Evan Broderick; Seamus Og Byrne, Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Michael Gallagher (0-2); Ryan Cunningham (0-3), Daniel Breslin (1-0), Shaun Gorrell (1-3). Subs: Christopher Murrin (0-1) for E Bán Gallagher; Charlie Breslin for M Gallagher; Brendan McGuire for Gorrell.

REFEREE: Shane Toolan (Aodh Ruadh)