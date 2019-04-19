Call made for funding for Donegal's Gaeltacht roads

Fianna Fáil candidate Eimear McGuinness has called on the Government to fully restore both the Strategic Road Grants for regional and strategic county roads and the Bóithre Aise grants for non-county roads.

Ms McGuinness said that investment in Gaeltacht areas is not keeping pace with other areas of the county at present.

She said: “I am calling on the government to fully restore the Bóithre Straitéiseach and Bóithre Aise road Grants in order to ring fence money for Gaeltacht areas.”

She said that both the south west Donegal Gaeltacht roads such as the R263 from Kilcar to Glencolmcille along with the R230 from Glencolmcille to Ardara via Crove are in urgent need of specific funding.

She added that funding for these roads will not be sourced from the main-stream council funding and therefore it is essential that Gaeltacht funding is restored for these projects.

Works were carried out on these roads between 1999 to 2010.

Ms McGuinness said neither of these projects are completed and said further investment is needed for these road projects.

She estimated that the scale of investment required for these roads will need a multi annual funding package.

She said the previous model of Gaeltacht funding in partnership with Donegal County Council (DCC) worked extremely well.

“In addition, it is self evident that Scéim na Bóithre Aise needs to be restored, in order to improve the non-county roads which service many households throughout our Gaeltacht areas,” she said.

The current LIS programme does not cater for all applications whereas Scéim na Bóithre Aise had greater emphasis on households and again ring fenced funding for Gaeltacht areas.”

Ms McGuinness said she was calling on the government to commit to restoring a greater level of investment in gaeltacht infrastructure.

“Additional funding is urgently needed for Gaeltacht roads,” she said.

Meanwhile, at a recent meeting of the Glenties Municipal District, Noirín Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh said it was important that roads leading to people's homes on Arranmore Island should be prioritised in relation to roads getting fixed.

A list of island roads that ought to be fixed were drawn up at the meeting. A three-year plan was agreed. Money was allocated to certain roads.

Cathaoirleach John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh said the cuts of former governments could be felt.