Learning about domestic violence and how we can help

This week I am taking a break from talking about hair only because something important popped up in the salon this week.

It is the chat about domestic violence. I have a poster on my wall in the salon, it’s actually a certificate of attendance to a training workshop for 'Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness.'

I attended the workshop this year in Enniskillen. Women’s Aid provided the workshop for hairdressers and beauticians as this is a place where some women who are suffering go and feel they can tell a little about what is happening to them.

It is a rare thing. I am hairdressing since 1988 and in all those years, three ladies have approached me. It just goes to show what a crazy painful and secret experience they are going through. I mean the statistics suggest that everyone of us must know someone going through domestic violence. One in five or less. It is not always physical, or at least doesn’t start that way, it’s the mental abuse which starts first. Many ask the question “Why don’t they just leave?” but they have been so abused mentally that their self worth and self esteem is on the floor.



What I got from the workshop were two things - I suppose I would have thought that couldn’t happen to me or even that there was some form of weakness involved in relation to the women that are going through this torture. However, I now understand how strong these women are; they are, on a daily basis, keeping themselves and their children alive. That takes real strength.



The other very important thing that I learned was in relation to the Women’s Centre. I would have presumed they would have tried to coax the ladies whom they deal with to leave their partners , but they don’t, they just accept what is going on at that particular time. This for me was a revelation. Putting myself into that situation, that must be the scariest concept , that I may have to actually leave my home or that they will think I am so weak because I cant leave yet. But no, they are there with open arms to just be there for you, to hear your fears or even just to set you straight on what is abuse as some people don’t even really believe they are being abused. Anyway I just felt the need to write a little about it - apparently just having the Women's Aid telephone number on my wall is helpful.

There are other courses being rolled out for us hairdressers and beauticians , it only takes a half a day to do. Here is the national number - 1800341900, 24 hours , 7 days a week.