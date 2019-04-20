Gardaí make appeal on heavy machinery following more ATM robberies



In light of several recent ATM robberies which involved the use of heavy machinery, Gardaí are appealing to anyone who owns or uses heavy plant machinery to please take every possible step to secure and immobilise your vehicles.

Gardaí advise owners to ensur heavy plant machinery is stored securely and not left in an area that is easily accessible overnight.

"If criminal groups cannot steal diggers and other similar machinery, they cannot tear out ATMs. This will also mean that these expensive pieces of machinery are not destroyed or burnt out after they are stolen," the garda statement adds.

The statement adds: "We also appeal to members of the public who see any unusual movement of plant machinery, commercial jeeps, or pickup trucks during night time hours to report such activity immediately to An Garda Siochana. Do not assume somebody else has already made the call. You can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or Crimestoppers on 1800 250 025."