Battle underway to save homes from west Donegal gorse fire

A battle is underway to same homes in west Donegal after a gorse fire broke out this afternoon.

At least one houses is understood to have been destroyed and others are at risk from the fire which is affecting the Annagry, Mullaghduff and Kerrytown areas.

Houses are being evacuated as the fires put more homes in danger

Locals are helping fire service units tackle the fire and prevent further damage to property.

Anngary-based county councillor Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig said the situation is very serious.

“We are trying to protect as many homes as we can. The whole community is out,” he said.

“One house is confirmed lost and people are evacuating their homes. I have seen a number of homes evacuated. There is an unbelievable community spirit - young and old, male and female.”

The fire comes just a day after Donegal County Council issued a fire alert.

The notice of high fire risk applied to areas where hazardous fuels such as gorse, heather, dried grasses, and other dead vegetation exist.

Donegal County Council appealed to landowners and members of the public to exercise caution and to take all necessary measures to prevent the occurrence of wildfires involving material such as gorse, heather and similar.

“Landowners and members of the public are urged to be vigilant and to report any uncontrolled or unattended fires immediately to the Fire Service by dialling 999 or 112,” the council said.

The council urged landowners and members of the public not to engage in activities that could cause wildfiresHouse holders or building owners in areas susceptible to wildfire are advised to remove or cut back any vegetation in the immediate vicinity of their house, building or oil tank to prevent wildfires damaging or destroying their property.