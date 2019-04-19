Donegal teacher to run for Fine Gael in Dublin

A teacher from Donegal is standing in the local elections in Dublin for Fine Gael.

Siobhan Shovlin has been added to the Fine Gael ticket in the Cabra-Glasnevin ward.

"I look forward to meeting the people of the Navan Road, Ashtown, Cabra, Phibsborough, Glasnevin and Drumcondra in the coming weeks,” she said.

"For the 2016 general election, I was hugely privileged to propose Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh. He has always been a huge source of support and encouragement for me.

"Education and schooling are core priorities of my campaign and I look forward to working with the minister and his team on behalf of the Cabra-Glasnevin ward."

There had been speculation that she might return home to contest the seat being vacated by Cllr Terrence Slowey but she has opted to remain in Dublin where her work is.

Ms Shovlin has been involved in the Donegal Association Dublin and has served as PRO.