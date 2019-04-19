Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce discuss implications of works with all parties

Members of the Lettekenny Chamber of Commerce have been in discussions with all parties in relation to minimising the impact that works will have on businesses in the Oldtown and Pearse Road area of Letterkenny.

Works are due to be carried out on the roads in the area in the coming months.

The works timeline and the traffic management plans have been discussed at length and the Letterkenny chamber has made recommendations which are envisaged to minimise the impact of the works on road users and businesses in the area.

These include, but are not limited to, traffic management personnel being positioned at the works, and diversion areas, electronic signs on all entry points to Letterkenny advising road users of alternative routes to their destinations and and signage positioned in the works area to aid road users who wish to access any business or residence.

They have also considered that the contractor to consider evening and weekend work.

They have also forwarded suggestions from certain businesses to the relevant parties.

They have also invited any Letterkenny business to contact them and share their feedback with them.