Campaign aims to raise recognition of nurses’ contribution to healthcare

Nursing Now, a global campaign to raise the status of nursing, will launch in Ireland next Thursday 25th of April, at a former hospital, the Richmond Education & Event Centre, Dublin 7. The event runs from 11am to 1pm.

The campaign aims for recognition of nurses’ contribution to healthcare, gender equality, and wider society. Its aims include greater investment in nursing, more nurses in leadership positions, and increasing nurses’ input and impact on healthcare.

Nursing Now will run until 2020 – the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth.

Speakers include:

Elizabeth Adams – President, European Federation of Nurses

Howard Catton – CEO, International Council of Nurses

Dame Christine Beasley - Trustee of the Burdett Trust for Nursing

Martina Harkin-Kelly – President, INMO

The event will also hear from practising nurses in Ireland, including:

Roisin O’Connell – a student nurse in Waterford IT

Ailish Byrne – an intellectual disabilities nurse

Shirley Ingram – an advanced nurse practitioner in cardiology, Tallaght Hospital