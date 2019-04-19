Sun set to shine on community clean-up volunteers in Donegal this weekend

With good weather forecasted for the next few days, the sun will be shining on volunteers who will be out again as part of the Big Donegal Clean Ups. Clean ups are planned for Ballyliffin, Clonmany, Carndonagh, Glenties, Falcarragh and the Glebe Letterkenny.

“This year’s response to the Big Donegal Clean Up has once again been outstanding. The work done by communities across Donegal is tremendous and the results are there for everyone to see” says Suzanne Brogan Waste Awareness Officer with Donegal County Council.

“I would ask those that drop litter without a second thought or dump rubbish illegally, to think again and to remember that every piece of litter dropped or bag of rubbish dumped is not only illegal but is an insult to the great work that is done by people all over Donegal and causes serious damage to our wildlife and environment.

“We have been inundated with requests from groups and individuals to take part and it just shows the great sense of pride that people have in their own areas. We would encourage everyone to do their bit and get involved in a local clean-up. The Council provides bags, pickers and high vis vests and then collects the rubbish from designated points at agreed times”.

This weekend’s clean-ups will take place as follows:

· Ballyliffin Tidy Towns Friday 19 April, starting at 11am meeting at Pollen Beach Car Park.

· Clonmany Tidy Towns are having a big clean up of Urris, Dunaff, Leenan and surrounding areas on Friday 19 April and there are two meeting points; St. Marys Hall, Clonmany and Tiernasligo, Urris at 10am.

· Carndonagh Tidy Towns on Friday 19 April, meeting in the Carndonagh Council Offices Car Park at 11.00am

· Glenties Tidy Towns and Market Hall Group, are having a their Big Annual Good Friday Clean up on 19 April meeting at the Market Hall, at 10.00am

· Falcarragh Clean Coasts are having a clean-up and planting Marram Grass on Drumnatinney Beach on Saturday 20 April at 12.30pm.

· Glebe Residents Association is having a clean-up on Sunday 21 April meeting at 11am.