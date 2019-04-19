Donegal people wake up to a scorcher of a day

Met Éireann has confirmed that Good Friday will be the hottest day of the year, to date, with great sunshine and temperatures of up to 23C expected in the west.

Some mist and fog will clear as the morning progresses and temperatures in the west will hit the mid-twenties later today.

A spokesperson for Met Éireann said: "Dry and warm with hazy sunshine developing in many areas with afternoon temperatures of 18 to 22 or possibly 23 degrees Celsius, highest in more southwestern and western counties.

"Cooler near southern and eastern coasts in temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees Celsius."

Saturday is set to become a sunny as well. However, places with thicker clouds are to only see highs of 18C.

Swimming warning

With a spell of fine weather promised this bank holiday weekend, ESB would like to remind the general public of the dangers and potential serious consequences of swimming in any ESB reservoir. This is due to the risk of uneven ground, deep waters, changing water levels and fast-flowing waters.

These waters include Lough Nacung and Assaroe Lake in Gaoth Dobhair and Ballyshannon in County Donegal, the reservoirs at Poulaphoca and Golden Falls in Wicklow, Leixlip in Kildare, Inniscarra and Carrigadrohid in Cork, the Ardnacrusha headrace and tailrace canal in County Clare.

Fire warning

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has issued a notice of high fire risk (Condition Orange) for all areas where hazardous fuels such as gorse, heather, dried grasses and other dead vegetation exist and has advised that these conditions will persist until at least midday on April 23.

Donegal County Council wishes to appeal to landowners and members of the public to exercise caution and to take all necessary measures to prevent the occurrence of wildfires involving material such as gorse, heather and similar.

Land owners and members of the public are urged to be vigilant and to report any uncontrolled or unattended fires immediately to the Fire Service by dialling 999 or 112.