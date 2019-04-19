ATM thefts continue with four stolen last night

The spate of thefts of ATMs continued last night with four in total stolen, two of them in Kells, Co Meath ad further thefts in Antrim and Armagh.

Gardaí were alerted to an incident that occurred this morning Friday 19th April, 2019 at around 4.30a.m. on Main Street, Kells, Co. Meath and immediately went to the scene.

Two ATM's were pulled from the main wall of two banks on Main Street, Kells and driven away on the back of a dark coloured crewcab jeep. The jeep left in the direction of the Maudlin Road, towards Carnalstown.

Gardaí are appealing for any information in relation to this incident and any persons who can assist with this investigation to contact Kells Garda Station on 046 - 9280820, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

In unrelated incidents wo ATMs were stolen in Armagh and Antrim overnight.

It brings to at least 15 the number of ATMs stolen on both sides of the border in recent months, five of those south of the border.