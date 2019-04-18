Agri business based in the north west announces positive financial results for 2018

A globally focused agri-business which is headquartered in the North West has announced positive financial results for the year ended 31 December 2018.

In a year marked by ongoing volatility in global dairy markets, financial performance for the year was robust and in line with expectations at Aurivo.

Last year saw the largest investment in the history of the Co-operative with new capital investment of €22m, just the start of a €48m five-year investment programme to ensure Aurivo is well-positioned to take advantage of future market opportunities.

In a year marked by volatility and significant investment, the financial performance illustrates the strength of Aurivo's underlying business and that of its operational and commercial platforms.

Aurivo is one of Ireland's leading co-operatives, with businesses in Consumer Foods, Dairy Ingredients, Retail Stores, Animal Feeds, and Livestock Trading. Employing approximately 650 people, Aurivo is a globally focused agri-business with regional, national and international brands, and dairy ingredients exports to almost 50 countries in markets as diverse as Afghanistan, Africa, Central America, Costa Rica, Germany, Iraq and the United Kingdom.

Chief Executive of Aurivo,Aaron Forde, said: "2018 was a challenging year for the Irish Dairy sector. Weather conditions at this point have been well documented and these were further compounded by volatility in global markets. Against this backdrop, Aurivo commenced its largest investment programme, and in the process delivered a satisfactory out turn for 2018.

He added that the uncertainties and implications of Brexit continue to pose significant challenges to the sector.

"Within that environment, our focus as a diverse Co-operative will continue to be on growing a sustainable business that will not only create value for our members but will ensure a certain future for our farms, and our communities for generations to come," he said.

He added: "The bedrock of Aurivo’s value generation is grounded on a philosophy of operational excellence and continuous improvement that takes precedence in all operations and business functions throughout the Co-op.

"Our €48m planned investment programme aims to ensure we become a sustainable partner of choice for our customers, both nationally and internationally, with the facilities and capabilities to produce the best possible products.”

The Chairperson of Aurivo, Pat Duffy, said: "We are forging ahead to deliver a sustainable and positive outcome for Aurivo in the years ahead. 2019 will see us further expanding our business as we continue to be one of the strongest member-owned organisations in the country.”