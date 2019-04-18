Dáithí Ó Sé calling on Donegal people to host a Tea Day in aid of The Alzheimer Society

TV presenter Dáithí Ó Sé is calling on the nation to host a Tea Day in aid of The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI).

Alzheimer’s Tea Day, the charity’s largest annual fundraising campaign, takes place on Thursday, May 2. The ASI need to raise €500,000 to provide supports and services to help families living with dementia nationwide.

It is estimated that there are 1,929 people living with dementia in Donegal and for every one person with dementia three others are directly affected. The number of people with dementia is expected to more than double over the next 20 years to 3,858 in 2039.

This year marks the 25th Anniversary of Alzheimer’s Tea Day. This campaign provides vital funds for services, which include: nationwide day care centres, respite, home care, social clubs, carer support groups, Alzheimer cafés and the busy National Helpline.

Last year there were 1,200 Tea Day hosts and this year the Charity is looking to double that number. We’re looking for people around the country to get involved with local Tea Day events; in their homes, workplaces, schools, local community centres, parishes or somewhere special. The ASI is asking people to invite their friends, family, colleagues and neighbours to have a cuppa, a chat and maybe a treat or two.

Become a Tea Day Host

Register here: www.teaday.ie to receive a Tea Day fundraising pack. The pack includes:

An A3 poster,

An invitation book,

A collection box,

5 books of raffle tickets,

A bank giro

Fun tips on hosting a Tea Day event.

Registration deadline is Friday, 26th April.

All funds that are raised locally stay local to support ASI services.

€10 can provide an hour at an Alzheimer’s café for a person with dementia;

€25 can provide one hour of Cognitive Stimulation Therapy;

€50 can provide a session of Musical Therapy to people with dementia;

€100 can run a social club for one day.



Dáithí Ó Sé said he was elighted to support Alzheimer’s Tea Day again this year. "On Thursday, May 2nd we want the whole country to have a chat, a cup of tea and donate a few euro to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland’s Tea Day campaign to help provide essential dementia-specific services for people with dementia in Ireland.

“Alzheimer’s and dementia is a nationwide issue – it affects so many families right across Ireland. It reaches across generations, genders and affects people of all kinds of backgrounds. So grab your kettle and host your very own tea to help raise much-needed funds for the Alzheimer Society of Ireland’s Tea Day on May 2nd.

"You never know when you might need these services. Remember that no Tea Day party is too small or too big, so join the hundreds of hosts from around the country."

Register for your pack at www.teaday.ie

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland CEO Pat McLoughlin said: "The Government is not providing enough funding to deliver even a basic minimum level of supports and services in any county and we really need your support to keep our services open.

“The funds that Tea Day generates make a real and lasting difference to the lives of people in local communities living with dementia and their family carers. This year we need to reach our target of €500,000 to ensure our support services are maintained.”

“We are grateful for all the continued support and we are delighted that Iceland are behind us for this year’s Tea Day campaign to help us to spread the word far and wide.”

Managing Director of Iceland Ireland, Ron Metcalfe said: "We’re delighted to support Tea Day 2019. Iceland have a long standing partnership with The Alzheimer Society of Ireland. Over the last number of years, we have had first-hand experience of the tremendous work carried out by The ASI and know the importance of events such as Tea Day in order to raise much need funds for dementia services across Ireland.”