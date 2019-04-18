Four Donegal winners in Texaco Art competition

Four Donegal students have won top prizes in this year’s 65th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

All winners of Special Merit Awards, they are Mia McCalmont (17), from Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town; Sarah Gustafsson (15), from Royal And Prior Comprehensive School, Raphoe; Aisling Amponsah (14), from Loreto Secondary School, Letterkenny and Jack Mitchell (8), from Scoil An Linbh Íosa, Donegal Town.

Prizes will be presented at an awards ceremony next month when all of the 126 top prize-winners will be in attendance.

*Pictures of the winners not available until the awards ceremony on May 22.