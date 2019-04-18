ESB warning on swimming in resevoirs in Donegal and nationwide

With a spell of fine weather promised this bank holiday weekend, ESB would like to remind the general public of the dangers and potential serious consequences of swimming in any ESB reservoir. This is due to the risk of uneven ground, deep waters, changing water levels and fast-flowing waters.

These waters include Lough Nacung and Assaroe Lake in Gaoth Dobhair and Ballyshannon in County Donegal, the reservoirs at Poulaphoca and Golden Falls in Wicklow, Leixlip in Kildare, Inniscarra and Carrigadrohid in Cork, the Ardnacrusha headrace and tailrace canal in County Clare.