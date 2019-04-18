US delegation visiting the Derry-Donegal border area this morning

A delegation of US politicians which include the House of Representatives speaker, Nancy Pelosi is present at the Derry-Donegal border this morning.

The group includes House of Representatives member, Brendan Boyle, whose father comes from Glencolmcille.

It’s part of a programme of activities during their visit to Northern Ireland.

Over the past number of days Nancy Pelosi made her views about Brexit known.

She said nothing must happen to cause the return of a hard border with Northern Ireland when addressing a joint sitting of the Dáil and Seanad on Wednesday.