Donegal councillors due to meet this morning to discuss SIPO report on Cllr John O Donnell

A special meeting of Donegal county councillors will be held at 10am this morning in Lifford to discuss a report from the Standards in Public Office Commission about one of the council members.

A SIPO investigation found that Independent Councillor John O’Donnell breached the Code of Conduct for councillors when he appeared on a secretly filmed RTE Investigates programme in 2015.

Cllr O'Donnell has denied any wrongdoing.

It is not known if Cllr O'Donnell will attend the meeting this morning.

This morning’s council meeting was called by Cathaoirleach Seamus Ó’Domhnaill following requests from Sinn Fein and Cllr Frank McBrearty.