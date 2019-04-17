Ois Bosh - the Donegal DJ looking forward to 3 Arena gig

Oisin Mc Laughlin, commonly known as “Ois Bosh” will take to Ireland’s biggest stage, the 3 Arena on May 2nd. The Bosh, from Inishowen, will perform a 30 minute warm-up set for the Grand final of the Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture competition. Ois Bosh will kick off from 6:30pm on the night until the grand finale starts at 7pm.

Commenting in a post on his Facebook page, Oisin said he was getting set for his biggest gig to date. He said: “I can't wait to walk out onto a packed 3 arena and do what I love & do best.”

He added: ”This is a big step from playing local venues across Inishowen and the North West”.