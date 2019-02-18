ALL TIME GREATS: The winners of the semi-finals are revealed

After four weeks of intense voting, and the elimination of 14 top personalities, we now know the identity of the two people that will contest the grand final and battle it out for the coveted crown of Donegal’s All Time Great.

The semi-final results are in and the voting was fast and furious up until the close of polls on Monday morning, February 18.

It really was fascinating to watch how the voting went since the polls went live last week.

Rory Gallagher - was paired with Daniel O'Donnell in the semi-final



In the first of our semi-finals, Daniel O’Donnell was paired with Rory Gallagher and in the second semi-final it was Enya against Michael Murphy.

All four had polled really well in the opening rounds of the competition. However, the support they all received in the semi-final polls was really impressive.

Indeed the semi-final meeting of Daniel and Rory Gallagher saw record figures for this competition.

The tie drew much debate on our social media platforms and it seems fans of the two stars of the entertainment world were doing their best to make sure their own favourite made it through to the final.

It was a semi-final battle that swung one way and then the other before eventually, at close of poll on Monday morning, Rory Gallagher took the greater share of the votes to advance to the final.

It was even closer in the second semi-final in which Enya found herself up against Donegal GAA captain Michael Murphy.

In the last round, Enya got the better of another sporting great in Packie Bonner, but given the popularity of Michael Murphy all the way through this competition, this semi-final was always going to be hard to call.

And that was just the way it turned out - Enya eventually coming through by the narrowest of margins.

Enya - winner over Michael Murphy in the semi-final



The search for Donegal’s All Time Great started out with 16 outstanding personalities and the race is now down to two following the completion of the semi-final voting.

Well done to all our Donegal All Time Greats nominees and thanks to everyone who has voted.

A huge thank you to our sponsors, Britton’s Pharmacy, Abbey Central Hotels, DMG Motors, Dillons Hotel, Warehouse (Letterkenny), the Radisson Hotel, Letterkenny and Watson’s Menswear, Letterkenny

The grand final poll in Donegal’s All Time Great vote will go live on Monday evening, February 18.

So don’t miss your chance to have your say on who will be crowned Donegal’s All Time Great... it’s Rory Gallagher against Enya - two legends in their own right!

SEE ALSO: Winners of the Round of 16

SEE ALSO: Winners of the Round of 8