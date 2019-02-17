Donegal IFA told uncertainty is hitting farmers on both sides of the border

Farming leaders from both sides of the border have expressed concern about the uncertainty facing farmers over Brexit.

The uncertainty of Brexit is a damp cloud hanging over farming IFA President Joe Healy told the AGM of the Donegal branch of the IFA on Tuesday night.

His counterpart across the border, Ivor Ferguson of the Ulster Farmers Union, warned that a no-deal Brexit could be a disaster for farmers on both sides of the border.

Mr Ferguson told the meeting at the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny that cooperation between farmers on both sides of the border is essential as they face Brexit.

Brendan McLaughlin from Manorcunningham was elected Donegal branch chairman after the four-year term of Michael Chance came to an end.

Donegal members of the IFA listening to farming leaders from both sides of the border express concern over the uncertainty about Brexit Picture: Clive Wasson



Mr Healy told the Donegal farmers that despite efforts to grow Irish exports into other markets following the Brexit vote, Irish exports into the UK increased from 35% in 2017 to 37% last year.

“In fairness whether it is Bord Bia, whether it is the Government, whether it is the department, they have focused a lot on other markets over the past two and a half years to try and maximise the potential in all those other markets and get into new markets.”

Despite this, there had been a two percent increase.

“It is little wonder because a lot of work at farm level and producer level has gone into producing a product that satisfies the UK market. They have similar customs, they have similar tastes. It is the cheapest to get into and is probably the most lucrative market.”

That highlighted the importance of the UK market and the importance of the best possible deal Ireland can get, he said.

Mr Healy said an emergency support scheme needs to be put in place for farmers in the event of a hard Brexit.

Quoting Sir Alex Ferguson Mr Healy said it was now “squeaky bum time” for farmers as Brexit approaches.

He said the value of the UK market should not be undermined by cheaper foreign products from South American countries where the cost and standards of production and the quality of the product are not as strong as in Ireland and Europe.

“I still hope, that there will be a good deal. We need a deal that allows us to trade as closely as possible as to where we are now.”

He said the priority was damage limitation.

“I see little or no positives from an agricultural point of view from Brexit. It is about limiting the amount of damage that it can do.”

Mr Ferguson said farmers in Northern Ireland had taken a position to support Theresa May’s deal.

“We want to see the withdrawal agreement sorted out quickly so that we can get on with the main business of working out what sort of a deal we are going to have over the next two, three or four years, he said.

He agreed with Joe Healy that one of the biggest concerns is standards after the UK enters into new trade deals.