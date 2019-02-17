Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, February 17

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Ann Boyle, Carricknamohill, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Ann Boyle, Carricknamohill, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at her residence on Monday from 2pm to 8pm. House private thereafter.

Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to St. Mary’s Church, Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass, with removal afterwards for cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Maureen Cunningham, Farr, Straleel, Kilcar

The death has taken place of Maureen Cunningham, Farr, Straleel, Kilcar.

Remains reposing at her home.

Removal from her home on Monday at 11.30am for Funeral Mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Irish Lung Foundation or Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

John Joe McGee, Clonglash, Buncrana

The death has taken place at his residence of John Joe McGee, Clonglash, Buncrana.

His remains are reposing at his residence from 6pm on Sunday.

Funeral from there on Wednesday at 10.15am going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Family flowers only. Donations to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital.

Nuala Galligan, Duncarbery, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred at the North West Hospice, Sligo of Nuala Galligan, Duncarbery, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim.

Remains reposed at her late residence on Sunday from 1pm to 6pm. Removal on Monday to St. Patrick's Church, Tullaghan for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with burial afterwards to Kinlough Cemtery.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Keith Roberts, The Moyle, Ludden, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry of Keith Roberts, The Moyle, Ludden, Buncrana.

Remains are reposing at his residence from 7pm on Sunday evening.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.15am going to St Mura’s Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family and close friends only at the request of the deceased.

Nora McNulty, nee Barrett, 53 Massinass, Creeslough and formerly Belmulet, Co. Mayo

The death has occurred of Nora McNulty, nee Barrett, 53 Massinass, Creeslough and formerly Belmulet, Co. Mayo.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence at Massinass.

Funeral Mass in St Michael's Church, Creeslough on Monday at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Margaret Agnew, Bogay House, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret Agnew, Bogay House, Newtowncunningham.

House strictly private at the request of the deceased, except on the day of the funeral.

Funeral service at her residence on Monday at 1pm with burial afterwards at Crossroads Presbyterian Church in the family plot.

Tony McCauley, Drumoghill, Manorcunningham

The death occurred on Friday February 15 of Tony McCauley, Drumoghill, Manorcunningham.

Sadly missed by parents William and Mary, sisters Frances Browne, St. Johnston, Jacqueline McGee, Manorcunningham, Marie Stewart, Letterkenny, Breege Vance, St. Johnston, brothers Willie, Drumoghill and PJ, Letterkenny, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family and friends.

Remains reposing at his brother Willie McCauley’s residence, Drumoghill. Family and friends welcome.

Funeral Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill on Monday, February 18 at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Good Morning Service Donegal c/o any family member.

Mark Doogan, 26 Cosh Locha, Gweedore Road, Dungloe

The sudden death has occurred of Mark Doogan, 26 Cosh Locha, Gweedore Road, Dungloe.



Remains reposing at his home at 26 Cosh Locha, Gweedore Road, Dungloe.



Funeral Mass on Monday, February 18, at 11am in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe.



Interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.



House private to family and friends on morning of the funeral.

