Donegal travellers who use City of Derry Airport impacted as Flybmi goes into administration



Donegal people who regularly use the Flybmi service to London from City of Derry Airport are among those from the north west to be impacted by the sudden ending of the service by the airline which has gone into administration.

Uncertainty over Brexit contributed to the place Flybmi, the operator of the Derry to London air service into administration on Saturday.

British Midland Regional Limited, the East Midlands-based airline which operates as Flybmi, confirmed the move. Citing spikes in fuel and carbon costs for their decision, they said current trading and future prospects have also been seriously affected by the uncertainty created by the Brexit process.

They also alluded to "wider difficulties" in the regional airline industry which had been well documented. The owner of Flybmi said the announcement of administration was "unavaoidable".

Reacting to the announcement Derry City & Strabane District Council said they wished to reassure the public that its officers and representatives from City of Derry Airport were in emergency talks to urgently seek a replacement airline.