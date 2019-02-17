Today's weather in Donegal

Rain will clear eastwards this morning and it will brighten up gradually, with sunny spells developing. Scattered showers also, some of the showers turning heavy during the afternoon and early evening. Maximum temperatures 8 to 11 Celsius, strong and gusty southerly winds.

Overnight, scattered showers will continue, most frequent in the western half of the province, where there is a continuing risk of hail and thunder. However, there will be good dry intervals in the east. Minimum temperatures 4 to 6 Celsius, in strong and gusty southwesterly winds, up to gale force on western and northwestern coasts.



Met Éireann are forecasting that Monday will be a bright, fresh day, with sunny spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers may be of hail, with a slight risk of thunder. However, they will become more isolated later. Quite cool, with highest temperatures of 8 to 10 Celsius, in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds, easing later.