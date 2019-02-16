Heroic display by Donegal side Gaoth Dobhair but they fail against a slicker Corofin

There will be no All-Ireland final for Gaoth Dobhair but they put an heroic display against the champions, Corofin in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Gaoth Dobhair 1-12

Corofin 2-13

The Galway and Connacht champions were just a little bit slicker and their goals made the difference. They were excellent at transferring ball quickly and also knew how to stop the Gaoth Dobhair running game.

At one stage it looked as if the game was going away from Gaoth Dobhair but they stuck to their task to the end and there was inches between creating the goals needed with a couple of passes.

Overall, the Donegal and Ulster champions can hold their heads high after giving their all with Kevin Cassidy and Odhrán Mac Niallais in particular outstanding.

Gaoth Dobhair got off to the perfect start with Dáire Ó Baoill taking the ball on his own '45' and going the full length of the field to pop over a point.

Corofin were level on four minutes when an off the ball foul was punished by Gary Sice, but after a patient build-up Cian Mulligan, with his left, had the Donegal side ahead again on eight minutes.

Liam Silke levelled and Gaoth Dobhair missed a big chance on 10 minutes when Eamonn Collum did well to win a free but was off target from 20m with the kick.

It proved to be a turning point as Corofin began to look dangerous. They opened the Gaoth Dobhair defence a minute later but the Donegal side were lucky not to concede a goal as Daithi Burke's effort went just over.

Gary Sice followed a free before the first goal arrived on 15 minutes. Again it was a series of quick passes with Kieran Molloy getting in. His shot was well saved by Christopher Sweeney but Gary Sice was following up to first-time to the net and a 1- to 0-2 lead.

Gaoth Dobhair needed a little bit of inspiration and it came in the form of Naoise Ó Baoill. He cut through to give a pass to Gary McFadden, whose shot was saved but Kevin Cassidy followed up to fire to the net.

Again the quick transfer of ball for the back saw Ian Burke fire over, but then Gaoth Dobhair had a purple patch between the 24th and 27th minutes, notching three points from Odhrán Mac Niallais, Niall Friel (after Cassidy won a throw-up) and Cian Mulligan to leave it 1-6 to 1-5.

But they were hti with a brilliant goal on 29 minutes when Gary Sice went long to Ian Burke, who won the ball in front of Neil McGee and set Martin Farragher free on the loop to fire to the net.

A minute later another Sice long ball saw Gaoth Dobhair give away a foul and Sice finished the first half scoring from the free.

Half-time: Gaoth Dobhair 1-5, Corofin 2-7

Eamon McGee made a great run from throw-in and almost created a goal. They did get the first score with Odhrán Mac Niallais starting and finishing a good move, but a soft free at other end allowed Gary Sice to cancel.

But Gaoth Dobhair respoinded with Mac Niallais finding Eamonn Collum who pointed. Then Corofin lost Micheál Lundy to a black card for a trip on Odhrán McFadden Ferry.

Gaoth Dobhair were just gtiving the ball away too easily and then a soft free for Sice to push the lead out to five again after 42 minutes.

Neil McGee made a great burst but his pass was inches over the head of Kevin Cassidy. But they came again with Cassidy collecting a long pass to point and immediately Eamon McGee punched the kick-out back and Michael Carroll won a free for Collum to reduce the margin to 2-9 to 1-9 after 45 minutes.

With eight minutes left Dan McBride and Michael Collum combined to set up Cassidy and hit a great point with his right. Dan McBride was through just after but elected not to shoot.

Gavin Burke pushed the lead out to three and a poor kick out resulted in Jason Leonard adding another. Gary Sice made it a five point game with three minutes left.

James Carroll came of the bench to point for Gaoth Dobhair but they needed a second goal but at the other end Gary Sice was helped as the ball was moved on (for the fourth time) to point a free.

Scorers - Corofin: Gary Sice 1-7 7f; Martin Farragher 1-0; Jason Leonard 0-2,1f; Liam Silke, Gavin Burke, Ian Burke, Daithi Burke 0-1 each.

Gaoth Dobhair: Kevin Cassidy 1-2; Cian Mulligan, Odhrán Mac Niallais, Eamonn Collum (1f), James Carroll 0-2 each; Niall Friel, Dáire Ó Baoill 0-1 each.

GAOTH DOBHAIR: Christopher Sweeney; Gary McFadden, Neil McGee, Christopher McFadden; Niall Friel, Eamon McGee, Odhrán McFadden Ferry; Dáire Ó Baoill, Odhrán Mac Niallais; Cian Mulligan, Naoise Ó Baoill, Donal McBride; Eamonn Collum, Kevin Cassidy, Michael Carroll.

Subs: James Carroll for N Ó Baoill 55; James Boyle for C McFadden 57

COROFIN: Bernard Power; Cathal Silke, Kieran Fitzgerald, Liam Silke; Kieran Molloy, Dylan McHugh, Dylan Wall; Daithí Burke, Ronan Steede; Gary Sice, Mike Farragher, Jason Leonard; Martin Farragher, Ian Burke, Micheál Lundy.

Subs: Gavin Burke for Wall 36; Colin Brady for Lunch b card 37; Conor Cunningham for D McHugh 55; Ciaran McGrath for M Farragher 58; Dylan Canney for Sice 60

REFEREE: Maurice Deegan (Laois)