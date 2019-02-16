Donegal County Council looking for proposals for Cruinniú na nÓg

Donegal County Council is seeking proposals for events for children and young people during Cruinniú na nÓg, the national day of creativity for children and young people.

Artists, dancers, storytellers, musicians, re-enactors and all manner of experienced creative professionals, in any medium or artform including theatre, dance, music, opera, film, circus, performance, fashion, photography, visual arts, digital arts, literature and storytelling, architecture, street art and spectacle are invited to make a proposal.

Cruinniú na nÓg takes place on Saturday 15 June 2019 and will be a day of celebrating and encouraging children and young people to take part in cultural and creative events around the county. This would include a mix of performances, demonstrations, coding, theatre, workshops, readings and screenings, special events and much more.

Events will be free with plenty of opportunities for young people to get doing, making and creating.

Traditional skills practitioners or others with an expertise in landscape, flora & fauna/biodiversity, folklife, archaeological heritage, built heritage, history, vernacular architecture or any related field are also encouraged to consider how they might engage with Cruinniú na nÓg and its aim of doing, making, creating. Any practitioner, venue, organisation or community group may make a proposal.

Events will take place at public libraries in Bundoran, Letterkenny, Milford, Carndonagh and Buncrana, na Rosann (Dungloe), the Regional Cultural Centre (Letterkenny) and the County Museum (Letterkenny). Other accessible venues may be proposed by the applicant.

€15,000 funding is available to cover the cost of selected events and Eileen Burgess, Cultural Services Manager with Donegal County Council is encouraging event proposers to bear this in mind in terms of scale and cost.

“Donegal County Council will cover the costs of the selected events including the costs of hiring artists or other culture or creativity sector practitioners and the costs of materials. However, it will not be possible to approve all proposals in which case funding will be allocated to those events which best meet the objectives of Cruinniú na nÓg. The aim is to provide variety in terms of cultural & creative experience, age groups and locations, all of which will be considerations when deciding on applications”.

The deadline for receipt of proposals is Wednesday 27 February at 5pm and proposal form and other information is available at www.donegallibrary.ie. Completed forms should be emailed toCreativeIreland@Donegalcoco.ie or delivered to Creative Ireland, Donegal County Council, Rosemount Lane, Letterkenny F92 KP90.

Cruinniú na nÓg is an initiative of the Creative Ireland Programme and the Creative Youth Plan which aims to enable the creativity of every child and young person. Local Authorities are leading on creating a programme of events to showcase and share opportunities for children and young people.