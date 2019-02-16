Donegal death notices for Saturday, February 16

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Tony McCauley, Drumoghill, Manorcunningham

- Michael Duffy, 3 Windmill View, Glencar, Letterkenny

- Mark Doogan, 26 Cosh Locha, Gweedore Road, Dungloe

- Joseph Duncan, Bready, Carrigans

- Loretta Clarke, née McHugh, of Castleshane, Monaghan and late of Inver

- Paddy Cannon, Glengesh, Ardara

- Seamus (Con) Gallen, England and formerly of Meenagoland, Killygordon

- Grainne Crossan, late of Pound Street, Dunfanaghy

- Paddy Vaughan, Figart, Carrigart

Tony McCauley, Drumoghill, Manorcunningham

The death occurred on Friday February 15 of Tony McCauley, Drumoghill, Manorcunningham. Sadly missed by parents William and Mary, sisters Frances Browne, St. Johnston, Jacqueline McGee, Manorcunningham, Marie Stewart, Letterkenny, Breege Vance, St. Johnston, brothers Willie, Drumoghill and PJ, Letterkenny, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family and friends.

Remains reposing at his brother Willie McCauley’s residence, Drumoghill from 3pm on Saturday 16th February 2019. Family and friends welcome. Funeral Mass in St. Columba’s Church Drumoghill on Monday 18th February 2019 at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Good Morning Service Donegal c/o any family member.

Michael Duffy, 3 Windmill View, Glencar, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Michael Duffy, 3 Windmill View, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass in St. Eunan’s Cathedral on Sunday at 12 midday.

Interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery.

Enquiries to Con McDaid and Sons, Funeral Directors.

Mark Doogan, 26 Cosh Locha, Gweedore Road, Dungloe

The sudden death has occurred of Mark Doogan, 26 Cosh Locha, Gweedore Road, Dungloe.



His remains will repose at McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Dungloe, on Saturday, February 16 from 12 noon, with Rosary at 9pm.



Removal after Rosary to his home at 26 Cosh Locha, Gweedore Road, Dungloe.



Funeral Mass on Monday, February 18, at 11am in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe.



Interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.



House private to family and friends on morning of the funeral.

Joseph Duncan, Bready, Carrigans

The sudden death has taken place of Joseph Duncan, Bready, Carrigans.

Remains will repose at his residence on Saturday, February 16 from 11am to 11pm. Funeral from there on Sunday, February 17 at 2.30pm for service in St Johnston Presbyterian Church at 3.15pm with burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only donations if desired to St. Johnston Presbyterian Church Funds c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy or any family member.

Loretta Clarke, née McHugh of Castleshane, Monaghan and late of Inver

The death has taken place of Loretta Clarke, née McHugh of Castleshane, Monaghan and late of Inver.

Removal on Saturday at 10.15am, arriving at St. Macartan's Cathedral, Monaghan for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's new cemetery, Latlurcan. House Private this morning.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Paddy Cannon, Glengesh, Ardara

The death has occurred of Paddy Cannon, Glengesh, Ardara.

Funeral from his son Gerard’s residence at Glengesh, Ardaraon Saturday, February 16 at 11.15am going to the church of the Holy Family, Ardara for Requiem Mass at 12 midday.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 10pm.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.



Seamus (Con) Gallen, England and formerly of Meenagoland, Killygordon

The death has occurred in Lowestoft, Suffolk, England of Seamus (Con) Gallen, formerly of Meenagoland, Killygordon.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Grainne Crossan, late of Pound Street Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place at Hillcrest Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Grainne Crossan.

Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church on Saturday, February 16 at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



Paddy Vaughan, Figart, Carrigart

The death has taken place at Ramelton Community Hospital of Paddy Vaughan, Figart, Carrigart.

Funeral on Saturday, February 16, to Church of St. John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Ramelton Community Hospital, c/o any family member.

