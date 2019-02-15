Finn Harps lose narrowly against Bohemians as new season gets up and running

Newly promoted Finn Harps made a losing return to the Premier Division as they lost narrowly at Dalymount Park on Friday night.

Bohemians . . . 1

Finn Harps . . . 0

In fairness to the home side, they were the better side over the 90 minutes and deserved their win.

But Harps played well at time and at 1-0 down, they were always in this contest. Indeed with the game scoreless, the visitors almost snatched the lead when new signing Daniel O'Reilly saw a header come back off the woodwork.

But Bohs had the majority of the possession and chances, although all that separated the sides at the finish was a Dinny Corcoran goal scored just before half time.

Played in front of a decent Dalymount Park crowd both sides included a number of new faces as the new season swung into gear.

Harps were without goalkeeper Ciaran Gallagher while Keith Cowan was absent due to work commitments. In his absence, Gareth Harkin captained a side that also included new signings Daniel O'Reilly, Sam Verdon and Raffaele Cretaro.

Peter Burke - played well in Dalymount

Harps were under some early pressure and were fortunate to escape when Keith Ward's free-kick deflected wide while Corcoran also had an early chance but he failed to take his opportunity in front of goal.

Once they settled into the game, Harps played some decent football. Caolan McAleer, making a welcome return to Harps colours, caused an early moment of danger when he fired a shot across goal. Then came O'Reilly's chance - the former Longford man heading against the woodwork following a free.

And while Harps looked solid at the back, they eventually conceded on 41 minutes when Corcoran shot past Peter Burke after fine approach play by Ward and Keith Buckley.

Harps keeper Burke made a couple of fine interventions as Bohs sought a second after the break. Danny Mandriou and Ward both had chances.

The pressure continued to build and Burke watched as Rob Corwall's header following a corner flashed wide.

Tony McNamee, who came on as a second half substitute, had Harps best chance late on, but the visitors rarely looked like troubling a Bohs team who will be delighted to be off the mark with a win.

Bohemians: James Talbot, Derek Pender, Rob Cornwall, James Finnerty, Darragh Leahy, Luke Wade-Slater (Ryan Swan 80), Keith Buckley, Conor Levingston, Keith Ward, Danny Mandroiu (Scott Allardice 91), Dinny Corcoran (Sam Byrne 88).

Finn Harps: Peter Burke, John Kavanagh, Daniel O’Reilly, Sam Todd, Niall Logue, Caolan McAleer, Jacob Borg (Mark Coyle 64), Sam Verdon (Tony McNamee 81), Gareth Harkin, Raffaele Cretaro (Mikey Place 64) Nathan Boyle.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.