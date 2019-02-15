Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, February 15, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Michael Duffy, 3 Windmill View, Glencar, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Michael Duffy, 3 Windmill View, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Remains will be reposing at his late residence from 5.30pm on Friday, February 15.

Funeral Mass in St. Eunan’s Cathedral on Sunday at 12 midday.

Interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery.

Enquiries to Con McDaid and Sons, Funeral Directors.

Mark Doogan, 26 Cosh Locha, Gweedore Road, Dungloe

The sudden death has occurred of Mark Doogan, 26 Cosh Locha, Gweedore Road, Dungloe.



His remains will repose at McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Dungloe, on Saturday, February 16 from 12 noon, with Rosary at 9pm.



Removal after Rosary to his home at 26 Cosh Locha, Gweedore Road, Dungloe.



Funeral Mass on Monday, February 18, at 11am in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe.



Interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.



House private to family and friends on morning of the funeral.

Joseph Duncan, Bready, Carrigans

The sudden death has taken place of Joseph Duncan, Bready, Carrigans.

Remains will repose at his residence on Friday, February 15 from 11am to 11pm and on Saturday, February 16 from 11am to 11pm.

Funeral from there on Sunday, February 17 at 2.30pm for service in St Johnston Presbyterian Church at 3.15pm with burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only donations if desired to St. Johnston Presbyterian Church Funds c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy or any family member.

Loretta Clarke, née McHugh of Castleshane, Monaghan and late of Inver

The death has taken place of Loretta Clarke, née McHugh of Castleshane, Monaghan and late of Inver. Reposing at her home on Friday from 6pm until 8.30pm.

House private at other times please.

Removal on Saturday at 10.15am, arriving at St. Macartan's Cathedral, Monaghan for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's new cemetery, Latlurcan.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Paddy Cannon, Glengesh, Ardara

The death has occurred of Paddy Cannon, Glengesh, Ardara.

His remains will repose at his son Gerard’s residence at Glengesh, Ardara from 4pm on Thursday, February 14.

Funeral from there on Saturday, February 16 at 11.15am going to the church of the Holy Family, Ardara for Requiem Mass at 12 midday.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 10pm.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.



Seamus (Con) Gallen, England and formerly of Meenagoland, Killygordon

The death has occurred in Lowestoft, Suffolk, England of Seamus (Con) Gallen, formerly of Meenagoland, Killygordon.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Grainne Crossan, late of Pound Street Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place at Hillcrest Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Grainne Crossan.

Viewing at the nursing home on Thursday, February 14 from 4-7pm

Removal from there on Friday, February 15 at 1pm going to her late residence at Pound Street, Dunfanaghy for viewing from 2-5.30pm followed by removal to Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy, arriving at 6pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church on Saturday, February 16 at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



Paddy Vaughan, Figart, Carrigart

The death has taken place at Ramelton Community Hospital of Paddy Vaughan, Figart, Carrigart.

His remains will be removed from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, on Thursday, February 14 at 3pm going to the family residence, via Creeslough.

Funeral on Saturday, February 16, to Church of St. John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Ramelton Community Hospital, c/o any family member.



Brendan Taggart, 17 Loughery Terrace, Drumquin

The death has taken place of Brendan Taggart, 17 Loughery Terrace, Drumquin.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

