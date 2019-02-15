Amazing discounts on designer wedding dresses at the McElhinneys Bridal Sale in Sligo for one day only

Calling all Brides to be, mark it in your calendar, Sligo is the place to be on Sunday February 24 as McElhinneys Bridal Rooms hit the road for their huge Designer Wedding Dress Sale of the Year!

This beautiful dress was €1,650, now €100

Find designer wedding dresses from just €100 plus up to 70% off for just one day only. So go home with your dream dress for less!

Amazing deals such as this beautiful gown - was €4150, now €1200!

This not-to-be-missed one-day Sale Extravaganza is taking place in the Sligo Park Hotel on Sunday February 24 from 2-5pm. So be there early to avoid disappointment as first come first served policy is in place due to popular demand! This is one event you won’t want to miss.

Was €3495, now €100!

McElhinneys Bridal Rooms is a leading Bridal Store in Ireland, housing an exclusive designer collection of wedding dresses from around the world. Having won numerous awards over the past number of years McElhinneys Bridal Rooms prides itself on their 5 star customer service and the largest Bridal collection in the North West of Ireland.

Was €2,330, now €499!



For more information, give the McElhinneys Bridal Rooms a call on 074 9131217 or email at bridalrooms@mcelhinneys.com. Plus, keep up to date with the McElhinneys Bridal Rooms with the latest news, new arrivals and events on their Facebook and Instagram Pages @mcelhinneysbridalrooms