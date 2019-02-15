Donegal man describes Winning Streak shock as “tidal wave washing over” him

A Killygordon man has spoken of his shock at getting selected to appear on the National Lottery Winning Streak TV game show on RTÉ One this Saturday, February 16.

Gerard Muldoon from Killygordon said the news was “like a tidal wave” crashing over him” and he described the amazing feeling as he watched his name being drawn from the Winning Streak drum by show presenters Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy last Saturday evening.

A GAA fan, Gerard had just switched over from watching the Dublin versus Kerry football match in time to watch Winning Streak – a Saturday evening ritual for him: "As much as you think you can be ready to hear your name called out, you can’t actually prepare for it."

Fast forward a few days and the news has sunk in for Gerard who is very much looking forward to the show. A huge music fan he names Queen, ELO, Rod Stewart and the Eagles amongst a long list of his favourites. Gerard says there is nothing better than relaxing by putting on music.

A huge GAA fan he follows Donegal in football and is a big supporter of his two local GAA clubs Setanta Hurling Club and Red Hughs GAA football club. He is also a soccer fan and is happy that local Donegal club Finn Harps have been promoted to the League of Ireland premier division this season.

The Winning Streak National Lottery game show, co-presented by Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy, will feature some perennial favorite games as well but also brand new games including Play or Pay, Roll for Riches, WinFall and Electric Dream – where one player will win an electric car worth €25,000.

Every one of the lucky five players will get the chance to spin the wheel and win up to €500,000. During this series a €100,000 segment will be added to the iconic Grand Prize Wheel every show if less than that was won in the previous show, improving players chances to win a massive prize. Winning Streak will be broadcast on RTÉ One this Saturday at 20:20.