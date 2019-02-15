Ambulance personnel in Donegal on strike today

Ambulance personnel in Donegal are on strike today in a dispute between members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) and the HSE over union representation.

More than 500 ambulance personnel around the country are taking part in the action between 7am and 5pm.

Personnel including paramedics, advanced paramedics, and emergency medical technicians are taking part.

Further strike action is planned for February 28 and March 1.

It’s the second day of strike action by PNA members who say they have a right to be represented by the union of their choice.

The HSE has said the ambulance personnel are well represented through the industrial relations machinery that exists.

Paramedics have traditionally been represented by Siptu, but up to 500 have broken away to join the National Ambulance Service Representative Association (NASRA), which is affiliated to the PNA.