Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, February 15

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Joseph Duncan, Bready, Carrigans

- Loretta Clarke, née McHugh, of Castleshane, Monaghan and late of Inver

- Paddy Cannon, Glengesh, Ardara

- Seamus (Con) Gallen, England and formerly of Meenagoland, Killygordon

- Grainne Crossan, late of Pound Street, Dunfanaghy

- Michael Gallen, ‘Patricius’, Glencar, Letterkenny

- Rose McGroarty, Keelogs, Inver

- Paddy Vaughan, Figart, Carrigart

- Tom Devenney, Derrylaconnell, Doochary

- Margaret Leslie, Meena Hooghan,Killybegs

- Brendan Taggart, 17 Loughery Terrace, Drumquin

Joseph Duncan, Bready, Carrigans



The sudden death has taken place of Joseph Duncan, Bready, Carrigans.

Remains will repose at his residence on Friday ( 15th Feb ) from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on Saturday ( 16th Feb ) from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Funeral from there on Sunday ( 17th ) at 2.30pm for service in St Johnston Presbyterian Church at 3.15pm with burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only donations if desired to St. Johnston Presbyterian Church Funds c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy or any family member.



Loretta Clarke, née McHugh of Castleshane, Monaghan and late of Inver

The death has taken place of Loretta Clarke, née McHugh of Castleshane, Monaghan and late of Inver. Reposing at her home on Friday from 6pm until 8.30pm.

House private at other times please.

Removal on Saturday at 10.15am, arriving at St. Macartan's Cathedral, Monaghan for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's new cemetery, Latlurcan.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.



Paddy Cannon, Glengesh, Ardara

The death has occurred of Paddy Cannon, Glengesh, Ardara.

His remains will repose at his son Gerard’s residence at Glengesh, Ardara from 4pm on Thursday, February 14.

Funeral from there on Saturday, February 16 at 11.15am going to the church of the Holy Family, Ardara for Requiem Mass at 12 midday.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 10pm.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.



Seamus (Con) Gallen, England and formerly of Meenagoland, Killygordon

The death has occurred in Lowestoft, Suffolk, England of Seamus (Con) Gallen, formerly of Meenagoland, Killygordon.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Grainne Crossan, late of Pound Street Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place at Hillcrest Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Grainne Crossan.

Viewing at the nursing home on Thursday, February 14 from 4-7pm

Removal from there on Friday, February 15 at 1pm going to her late residence at Pound Street, Dunfanaghy for viewing from 2-5.30pm followed by removal to Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy, arriving at 6pm to repose overnight.

Funeral mass in Holy Cross Church on Saturday, February 16 at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



Michael Gallen, ‘Patricius’, Glencar, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University hospital of Michael Gallen, ‘Patricius’, Glencar, Letterkenny, formerly from Killygordon.

His remains will repose at his home from 6pm on Wednesday, February 13.

Funeral from there on Friday, February 15, going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the family plot at Conwal Cemetery.

House strictly private please.

Enquiries to Paschal Blake, Funeral Director.



Rose McGroarty, Keelogs, Inver

The death has taken place of Rose McGroarty, Keelogs, Inver.

Reposing at her late residence until 10pm. Removal on Friday afternoon for 2.30pm Funeral Mass in St Naul’s Church, Ardaghey, with interment afterwards in St Mary’s Church Graveyard, Frosses. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member or John McGowan Funeral Directors. A one-way system will operate at the wake house, entry via Inver Bridge and exit at Ballymaccahill and Meenagrane road. House private on Friday please.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later. All inquires to John McGowan Funeral Directors on 087 270 6699.



Paddy Vaughan, Figart, Carrigart

The death has taken place at Ramelton Community Hospital of Paddy Vaughan, Figart, Carrigart.

His remains will be removed from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, on Thursday, February 14 at 3pm going to the family residence, via Creeslough.

Funeral on Saturday, February 16, to Church of St. John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Ramelton Community Hospital, c/o any family member.



Tom Devenney, Derrylaconnell, Doochary

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Tom Devenney, Derrylaconnell, Doochary.

Remains will repose at McGlynn’s funeral home from 7pm on Wednesday, February 13, with Rosary at 9pm.

Remains will repose at his home at Derrylaconnell, Doochary, on Thursday, February 14, from 11am with Rosary at 9pm.

Removal on Friday morning, February 15 at 10.30am going to St. Conal’s Church, Doochary, for 11am Requiem Mass, with interment afterwards in the local Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Margaret Leslie, Meena Hooghan,Killybegs

The death has occurred of Margaret Leslie, Meena Hooghan, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at the residence of her brother PJ and Anne Marie from 7.30pm on Wednesday with removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to St.Mary's Church Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.



Brendan Taggart, 17 Loughery Terrace, Drumquin

The death has taken place of Brendan Taggart, 17 Loughery Terrace, Drumquin.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

